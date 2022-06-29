AKRON, Ohio — A 48-year-old Akron man died Tuesday afternoon after the vehicle he was driving went off the road and struck a tree on Crosby Street, according to the Akron Police Department.

Police said the vehicle he was driving rolled onto its roof and ejected him, causing severe injuries.

The driver was partially ejected and transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General where he died at 2:52 p.m.

A 4-year-old boy was found inside the vehicle when officers responded to the crash scene. The child was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital for observation.

Police said preliminary indications “suggest that the driver may have experienced an unknown medical emergency moments before the crash.”

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.