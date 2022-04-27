$5,000 reward offered in death of pregnant Akron woman

AKRON, Ohio — Summit County Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the killer of 21-year-old Teyaurra Harris, who was a mother of two children and expecting a baby at the time of the killing.

Harris was six to eight weeks pregnant, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.

The mother's funeral is planned for Thursday at Wooster Avenue Church of Christ in Akron.

Minister Greg Dortch, who is the uncle of the victim, will give the eulogy.

Dortch said Harris was a beautiful young woman who warmed the hearts of others and took pride in the way she dressed.

She played three sports— volleyball, basketball and softball— when she attended Garrett College in 2018 and 2019, according to a college spokesman.

"The family is in a lot of turmoil because no answers have been provided. No one is being held accountable for this senseless crime," Dortch said. "A sudden death— an unexpected death— that was senseless, taken away before her years."

Dortch said learning that his niece was pregnant compounded the tragedy.

"To my conciliation, you know, that child is still in the hands of God," he told News 5 while sitting inside the church.

According to police, there was a shootout between two groups of people on Rockaway Street on April 14 around 7:30 p.m.

Lt. Michael Miller said at least 30 rounds from three different guns were fired.

Investigators said Harris was caught in the crossfire. She just happened to be riding by as a passenger in a car when a bullet went into the vehicle and struck her in the head. She died a few days later at an Akron hospital.

"These incidents destroy people's lives, literally," Miller said.

Miller said two young men were arrested on weapons charges. Additionally, police arrested a 15-year-old boy believed to have fired a gun during the shootout. Detectives believe the teen was dressed in black and captured on a neighborhood surveillance camera.

However, no one has been charged with the murder of Harris. Police are waiting for ballistics test results.

"We hope this reward would motivate someone to fill in a couple of the missing pieces that the investigators may have," Miller said.

Dortch continues to work on his eulogy and said the randomness of the horrendous crime keeps running through his mind.

"It could happen to anybody. That's the sad thing. It could happen to me on the way to the grocery store," he said.

While the family hopes and prayers for justice, they know there is one question that will never be answered: Why?

"Only God knows," he said. "He has the answers to everything, even the answers or questions that may cloud our hearts. Know God knows why."

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.