5-year-old boy dies after being struck by car while riding bike in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — A 5-year-old child riding his bike was struck by a vehicle and died the next day, according to the Canton Police Department.

The incident happened on June 17 in the 500 block of West 14th Street.

According to the report, a vehicle driven by a 21-year-old woman from Canton was traveling west on 14th Street SE when the child was traveling south on an unnamed alley to the west of the 500 block of 14th Street SE.

The child entered the intersection and was struck by the vehicle, according to the report.

Canton Police Department. Map of crash as described in the Canton Police report.

Isaiah Wesley, 5, was transported by Canton firefighters to Aultman Hospital where he died, according to police.

A spokesperson for the Canton Police Department said the case is under investigation and pending a review by the prosecutor’s office.

