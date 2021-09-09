55-year-old man struck by vehicle and killed while riding bike in Akron, police say

AKRON, Ohio — A 55-year-old man was struck by a vehicle and killed while riding his bike on West Wilbeth Road in Akron Wednesday night, according to the Akron Police Department.

Officers responded just before 10 p.m. to West Wilbeth Road near Manchester Road, where they found an injured bicyclist on the ground.

Police said based on preliminary information, the cyclist was riding east in the 300 block of West Wilbeth Road in the middle of the traffic lane, outside the designated bike lane, when an SUV struck the rider from behind, causing him to be thrown off his bike.

The driver, identified as a 69-year-old man, initially left the scene after hitting the bicyclist, but called police a short time later to report the crash.

The bicyclist was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General where he died from his injuries.

Police said at this time, alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

