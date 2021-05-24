57-year-old man dies after being ejected from vehicle during crash on I-76 in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A 57-year-old man who was ejected during a crash on I-76 in Akron Saturday has died, according to the Akron Police Department.

On Saturday at approximately 1:30 a.m., a Ford Focus traveling westbound on I-76 was approaching the north end of the Kenmore leg when he lost control and struck a construction signal board.

The vehicle spun out of control and flipped several times.

The driver, a 57-year-old man, was ejected and pronounced dead at the crash site. His identity will be released once the next-of-kin has been notified.

Witnesses told police that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and based on information at the scene, speed does appear to be a contributing factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

