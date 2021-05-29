63-year-old man dies a week after crash on Akron railroad tracks

AKRON, Ohio — A 63-year-old man died Thursday night after a crash that occurred on Akron railroad tracks last week, according to the Akron Police Department.

Around 10:25 p.m. on May 21, a Ford F-150 was traveling north on Fuller Street approaching the intersection at 2nd Avenue when the driver went through the intersection and onto the railroad tracks that run parallel to River Street.

Police said after striking the railroad tracks, the Ford rolled several times and the driver, identified as 63-year-old Frank Talbot, of Streetsboro, was ejected.

Talbot was transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital with serious injuries. On Thursday, Talbot died as a result of those injuries, according to police.

Speed was a contributing factor in the crash and it is unknown if alcohol was involved, police said.

The railroad tracks were heavily damaged during the crash and railroad officials placed the tracks out of service.

