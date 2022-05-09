66-year-old woman dies in 2 car crash in Akron Sunday, police say

AKRON, Ohio — A 66-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on East Market Street in Akron Sunday, according to Akron police.

Police said the crash happened just before 2 p.m. when a Chevrolet S10 pickup truck was traveling east on East Market Street near Seiberling Street at a high rate of speed.

A Ford Explorer was exiting a driveway at the same time on East Market Street when it pulled into the roadway and struck the pickup truck, causing the pickup truck to roll over onto its left side.

The driver of truck, a 57-year-old male, and the rear passenger, a 35-year-old male, were both ejected and were seriously injured.

The front-seat passenger of the truck, a 66-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford Explorer, a 43-year-old woman, had minor injuries.

Police said speed is a factor in the crash.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.