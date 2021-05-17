7-year-old Akron boy accidentally shoots self with gun left under couch, mother charged

AKRON, Ohio — A 7-year-old boy was injured after accidentally shooting himself with a gun that was left under a couch in his Akron home Sunday night, according to the Akron Police Department.

Around 8:50 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of Clay Street for reports of a shooting involving a small child.

Once on scene, officers found a 7-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his hand and leg. He was transported to Akron Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The child's mother told police that she left a gun under the couch and that boy gained access to it and shot himself.

Police searched a vehicle on the scene and recovered a gun, suspected methamphetamines, cash and a digital scale.

The mother was arrested and charged with endangering children, weapons under disability, trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Police said the boy and another child were transferred into the custody of Summit County Children's Services.

