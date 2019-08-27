AKRON, Ohio — A man suspected of breaking into a house Tuesday morning in Akron was arrested after the 73-year-old resident confronted him with a gun and held him until police arrived.

Thomas Gaffney, 51, of Akron, has been charged with burglary, a second-degree felony.

The incident happened just after 5:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Crosby Street.

According to Akron police, Daniel McGown told officers that he heard someone ring his doorbell several times and shortly thereafter heard someone yelling from inside his house.

McGown, a retired attorney, responded to the commotion by grabbing 9 mm pistol near his pillow in a second floor bedroom. He brought the loaded gun to the living room, where he confronted the suspect.

"I pointed the pistol at him and said, 'If you don't move, I won't shoot you.' He said, 'Don't shoot me, '" McGown told News 5.

McGown realized he left his cell phone upstairs so he ordered the intruder to walk ahead of him at gunpoint to the bedroom.

"I told him to get down on his knees in the front of the bed, lay down on it with his arms out and I called police and they showed up and here he was," McGown said.

