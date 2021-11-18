8-year-old boy killed in house fire in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — An 8-year-old boy was killed in a house fire in Akron on Thursday morning, officials confirmed.

The fire happened at about 4:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of 11th Street, officials said.

When Akron fire crews responded to the single-family home, they saw flames showing and residents trying to escape from the upstairs of the residence, a release from the Akron Fire Department states. Firefighters were able to reach all the occupants, and medics transported four residents from the house and an injured firefighter to area hospitals.

An 8-year-old boy, later identified by the medical examiner as David Johnson, died at the hospital as a result of his injuries, Akron fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

