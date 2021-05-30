Akron Art Museum opens outdoor exhibit 'The 10,000 Things' by Cleveland artist Jordan Wong

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Art Museum opened a new outdoor exhibit Saturday, created by Cleveland artist Jordan Wong titled "The 10,000 Things: Recent Works by Jordan Wong."

Wong's exhibit is influenced by historic Chinese paintings, Japanese manga, anime, video games, comic books and more, amplified by Wong's personal artistry.

The outdoor exhibit is featured in the Bud and Susie Rogers Garden and will be on display all summer.

In his artwork, Wong includes themes of perseverance, triumph, belonging, and growth. He hopes his art can be an inspiration for others.

"It's really providing me the opportunity to use that stuff to hopefully encourage other people and maybe get them closer to their sense of imagination or creativity," Wong said.

"The 10,000 Things" exhibit is a prelude to an indoor exhibit of Wong's work coming to the Akron Art Museum this Labor Day in the Mary S. and David C. Corbin Foundation Gallery.

