Akron bounty hunter shot while serving warrant

An Akron bounty hunter was shot while attempting to serve a warrant with other bail bondsmen Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of 7th Avenue.

When they approached the house, someone inside fired multiple shots, striking the 37-year-old man.

He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

According to police, a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were located at the house and were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 330-375-2490.

