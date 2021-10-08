Akron-Canton Airport getting some updates thanks to federal grants

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded the Akron-Canton Airport federal grants to make some needed improvements.

The three grants, totaling $2.3 million, will be used to update the facility's taxiway. U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced the grants Friday morning.

Here's the breakdown of the three grants:

$950,000 for shifting or reconfiguring the existing taxiway.

$950,000 for widening the taxiway.

$400,000 for removing parts of the taxiway.

“Ohio airports are vital infrastructure supporting travel and commerce in our state,” said Brown. “This investment will provide Akron-Canton Regional Airport with the resources they need to ensure the safety of their passengers and support the local economy for years to come.”

The grants were part of the FAA's Airport Improvement Program. CLICK HERE to learn more.

