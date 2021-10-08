Watch
NewsLocal NewsAkron Canton News

Actions

Akron-Canton Airport getting some updates thanks to federal grants

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Joe McGee
Passengers walk through Akron-Canton Airport
Passengers walk through Akron-Canton Airport
Posted at 10:40 AM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 10:41:06-04

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded the Akron-Canton Airport federal grants to make some needed improvements.

The three grants, totaling $2.3 million, will be used to update the facility's taxiway. U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced the grants Friday morning.

Here's the breakdown of the three grants:

  • $950,000 for shifting or reconfiguring the existing taxiway.
  • $950,000 for widening the taxiway.
  • $400,000 for removing parts of the taxiway.

“Ohio airports are vital infrastructure supporting travel and commerce in our state,” said Brown. “This investment will provide Akron-Canton Regional Airport with the resources they need to ensure the safety of their passengers and support the local economy for years to come.”

The grants were part of the FAA's Airport Improvement Program. CLICK HERE to learn more.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.