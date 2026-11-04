Akron-Canton Airport reaches 1 million passengers in 2026, hitting milestone earlier than expected

GREEN, Ohio — Akron-Canton Airport reached a major milestone, welcoming its 1 millionth passenger of 2026 over Halloween weekend—earlier than expected.

The airport, known as CAK, expects to serve up to 1.1 million passengers by year's end as the holiday travel season gets underway.

According to an airport news release, seat capacity increased 30% from 2025, with growth across all four carriers. Breeze Airways led that growth, followed by Allegiant Air.

New Breeze routes launched in 2026 include service to Savannah, Georgia; Sarasota, Florida; and Portland, Maine, expanding leisure travel options for Northeast Ohio residents.

Breeze is also set to base a fourth aircraft at CAK in November as its local crew base continues to grow. Aircraft based at the airport begin and end their daily schedules there, which the airport says supports local jobs, improved flight times and more frequent service.

"Reaching 1 million passengers reflects the confidence travelers and our airline partners place in CAK," said Ren Camacho, CAK president and CEO, in the release. "We're committed to making every journey comfortable and convenient, whether it's a guest's first visit or their hundredth. From enhanced concessions and affordable parking to attentive service, we're investing in what matters most to our travelers."

Additional seat capacity increases are scheduled for 2027. CAK currently offers 24 nonstop destinations, connections through hubs to destinations worldwide and what the airport describes as the region's lowest average airfares.

CAK plans to celebrate the milestone with a social media contest and in-terminal activities throughout the week.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.