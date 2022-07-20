Akron Canton Foodbank and clients feel inflation pressure

AKRON, Ohio — When the Stark County campus of the Akron Canton Regional Foodbank opened last August, organizers of the on-site pantry expected to serve 100 families per week.

But with inflation impacting so many residents, about 400 families per week are now visiting. On Tuesday alone, 240 families showed up for help— the largest number for one day since the pantry began serving the community.

Katie Carver Reed, the director of network partners and programs, said ACRFB has experienced an 11% increase in pantry visits compared to this time last year. About 19% of visitors are coming for food assistance for the first time.

The numbers had already grown amid the pandemic. Inflation has only exacerbated the overall need.

"They're making difficult choices between putting gas in their car so they can go to work or putting food on the table," Carver Reed said. "When your resources are stretched thin, the cost of goods is rising and the amount that you make isn't rising at that rate, that makes it hard. Families are turning to us more as a result of those increased costs across their household."

The food bank, which serves eight counties, is also feeling the pressure from both inflation and supply chain issues.

"We have about 20% down in food sourced overall this year and so when we're seeing less food available to bring in, it is harder to fill the shelves."

On top of that, the staggering cost of gas is adding to the struggle.

ACRFB has seven semis that rack up tens of thousands of miles while collecting and delivering food. Fuel prices are up 56% compared to this time last year.

"We can't say, 'Oh, we're not going to pick up that great food to bring in this week.' We have to go and if it's more expensive for you at the pump, it's more expensive for our fleet to operate," Carver Reed said.

Nikita Oliver, a 54-year-old grandmother from Canton, came to the Stark County campus to pick up meat and other food.

A few months ago, her car broke down. Without reliable transportation, she lost her job in the janitorial field.

"I just actually went to do an interview for a job before coming here," Oliver said. "It's a big impact. It is. It's hard. It's hard for everyone."

Oliver said the pantry brings her much-needed relief when it comes to fighting inflation, specifically the high cost of groceries.

"Chicken, everything beef, has gone up," she said. "I thank God for some of these food banks, because without some of these food banks, it will be really hard to make ends meet."

Despite the challenges, Carver Reed stressed the Akron Canton Regional Foodbank stands ready to assist.

"If you are having a hard time, it's important for you to know that the foodbank is here to help you. That's why we exist. We're here so that if somebody is going through a hard time, if you're having struggles making ends meet right now, the foodbank and our network of hunger relief partners are here for you and we want you to know that we care about you and we're here to serve you."

