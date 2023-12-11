Akron Canton Regional Foodbank serves more people in 2023 than any year in history

AKRON, Ohio — By the time 2023 winds down, the Akron Canton Regional Foodbank will have served more people than any year in its history.

The agency anticipates that 3 million visits will be made to pantries and other hunger-relief partners. That's 1 million more visits than in 2020, when the pandemic started.

"There's a persistent problem with poverty, food insecurity in this country," said Dan Flowers, the president and CEO of ACRFB.

He compared the urgent need in an eight-county area to fighting a five-alarm fire with a bucket brigade.

"There are times when the fire rages particularly hot. That's now," Flowers said.

When looking at individuals visiting food pantries, 26% of families are new, meaning they've never visited a food pantry until this year.

The number of children served each month through the Feeding Kids Initiative has increased by more than 20%. Food distribution is up 16% over last year, but not enough to cover the 28% increase in pantry visits over last year.

"What we're doing is distributing less food to more people," Flowers explained. "There are more people than ever coming into food panties right now."

Stephanie Steingraber, 52, of Canton, has been coming to the pantry at the Foodbank's Stark County campus for the past few months to pick up food for herself and her fiance.

"We do what we can when we can, but it's just not enough to cover the bases. This is one thing that we don't have to worry about," Steingraber said.

Flowers said supply chain issues, a decrease in pandemic-era benefits and inflation, specifically tied to the cost of food, gas and housing, continue to fuel the huge need.

Steingraber said she can personally relate to the inflation struggle.

"The prices are going up. Housing is ridiculous," she said. "Everything is going up and both my fiance and I have physical issues that make it difficult for us to work full-time."

Flowers is asking community members to volunteer or, if possible, to donate to the Akron Canton Regional Foodbank to help meet the surge in demand.

"Every dollar you donate to the Foodbank provides four meals for people in need. That happens because the food is free, but we can't get it in without your supports," Flowers said.

Steingraber said she initially struggled with asking for help, but she's glad that she did, and she's urging others to speak up if they need assistance.

"It makes a world of difference," she said. "It's worth it. They don't judge you here."

CLICK HERE for more information about how to get help or help out the Akron Regional Food Bank.