Akron cashier shoots bystander after irate customer damages store, grabs at cashier after dispute over change

AKRON, Ohio — After a dispute over incorrect change at an Akron convenience store, an irate customer began throwing items at the cashier, which led to her discharging her gun and striking an uninvolved customer Thursday night, police said.

Around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding shots fired at a convenience store in the 800 block of Lovers Lane.

Officers learned that a cashier fired a gun during an altercation with a customer.

An uninvolved customer in the store was shot in the upper body and transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital, where he is in critical condition, police said.

According to the cashier, the customer involved in the altercation began damaging the store, throwing items at her and tried to grab her through the plexiglass divider after a dispute regarding the customer receiving the incorrect change.

The 34-year-old man involved in the altercation initially fled the scene but was apprehended and taken to the police station where he was charged with aggravating menacing, police said. He also had two unrelated outstanding warrants for his arrest, one for a felony offense.

The cashier was transported to the police station for questioning; her handgun was recovered at the scene, police said. The incident remains under investigation.

