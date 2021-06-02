Akron Children's Hospital giving away free summer activity bags

AKRON, Ohio — The City of Akron and Akron Children’s Hospital are teaming up to create summer fun for children.

The “Jump into a Healthy Summer” program provides activity bags to children aged 5 to 12.

The goal is to keep children active in the summer. Frisbees, jump ropes, chalk and other surprises are some of the items included in the goodie bags.

It’s completely free to participate, and the activity bags are delivered to your door.

To sign up, go to Lock3Live.com. You can also join by calling 330-375-2877. Lock 3 will post a video featuring families every Wednesday in July.

Prizes will be offered to participants who email photos to lock3@akronohio.gov of them enjoying the activity bags.

