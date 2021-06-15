Akron City Council set to return in-person Council meetings to public

AKRON, Ohio — After receiving updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Ohio Department of Health and Summit County Public Health, Akron City Council is moving away from virtual Council meetings and returning them to in-person sessions.

Beginning Monday, June 21 at 7 p.m., Council meetings will return to in-person.

Committee meetings will continue to be held virtually on June 21 and 28, but will return to Council Chambers beginning July 12.

Members of the public who would like to attend the meetings are asked to observe social distancing guidelines and capacity will be limited.

“We are excited to be returning to Council Chambers to resume our normal business working for the citizens of Akron,” Council President Margo Sommerville said. “We are coming back downtown, and we encourage our residents to do the same.”

In addition to the switch to in-person meetings, Akron City Council will also return to its pre-pandemic pubic comment procedures and will retire virtual public comments. Individuals who want to speak during the public comment period will have to submit a public comment form.

That form can be found here.

Comment can also be submitted by calling or emailing City Council members.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.