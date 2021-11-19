Akron Civic Theatre presents 'Rocky Mountain High Experience, A John Denver Christmas' on Dec. 17

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Civic Theatre will present ‘Rocky Mountain High Experience, A John Denver Christmas” on Dec. 17. at 7:30 p.m.

The John Denver Christmas show, starring Rick Shuler, will take you back to the 70s when Denver’s music permeated through the airwaves. The holiday show will feature the classics, including “Rocky Mountain High,” “Sunshine on My Shoulders,” “Take Me Home Country Roads,” “Leaving On A Jet Plane,” and “Thank God I’m a Country Boy.”

Schuler has been a leading performer of Denver’s music since he started nearly 40 years ago.

“Rocky Mountain High Experience, A John Denver Christmas captivates audiences young and old alike so don’t miss the ultimate and incomparable event of the season, as you’ll swear, you’re back in the ’70s with John Denver on stage,” organizers said.

Tickets are $50 and are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.

A mask mandate is in effect for this show.

