Akron Civic Theatre to operate, program Goodyear Theatre

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Civic Theatre and The East End, a mixed-use redevelopment in Akron, have reached an agreement that will see the The Civic operating and programming The Goodyear Theatre.

Located on the corner of East Market Street and Goodyear Boulevard, The Goodyear Theatre is a historic venue with a capacity of 1,462.

Along with the news that The Civic will be operating The Goodyear Theatre, upcoming events at The Goodyear Theatre have also been announced including:

The Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett, The Association and more (8/15)

Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings – Together Again (9/2)

Blue Oyster Cult (9/24)

Randy Rainbow (10/16)

Brian Wilson with special guests Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin (10/20)

Dream Theater (11/12)

Additional concerts and events are being scheduled and will be announced soon. The Civic is planning to schedule concerts and family and comedy shows, as well as community events at The Goodyear Theatre.

“After the successful completion of our restoration and expansion project, we are thrilled to have opportunity to further maximize Akron’s arts and entertainment options through this collaborative partnership,” said Candice Carlyon, Akron Civic Theatre board president, in a press release. "We’re expecting a very active and diverse schedule at both theaters in the year ahead.”

To learn more or see a full schedule of events, click here.

