Akron cold case rape unit that has indicted 15 suspects in 3 years receives $2 million grant renewal

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron police unit that investigates and solves cold case rapes received a renewal grant for more than $2 million allowing investigators to continue a targeted approach to identify unknown sexual assault offenders.

The federal grant, through The Bureau of Justice Assistance, funds the Akron Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (ASAKI).

The unit began investigating and prosecuting offenders of cold case sexual assaults in February of 2019.

In 2020, ASAKI was awarded $150,000 to continue advanced DNA testing and to research to identify suspects.

Over the last three years, the ASAKI team has indicted 15 suspects leading to dozens of charges. Nine of the suspects are considered serial offenders, police said.

DNA evidence was used to crack many of the cases, according to Detective Patrick Armstead.

ASAKI is a collaboration between APD, the Summit County Prosecutor's Office, Ohio BCI, Victim Assistance Program and the Rape Crisis Center.

Survivors can contact ASAKI detectives at 330-375-2228. Survivors can also reach the Summit County Victim Assistance Program at 330-376-0040 or Rape Crisis Center of Medina and Summit Counties at 330-434-7273 for services and support.