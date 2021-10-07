Akron councilwoman's home hit by gunfire twice in 3 months

AKRON, Ohio — Akron Police report the home of Akron Councilwoman Tara Mosley-Samples has been hit by gunfire for the second time in just the past three months.

Lt. Michael Miller with the Akron Police Department told News 5 the shots were fired just before 9 p.m. on Oct. 5. The bullets pierced the front of the home, entered multiple rooms and nearly hit a family member. Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident. Lt. Miller said the councilwoman's home was also hit by gunfire back on July 5 of this year.

“The home was struck at least twice, two of those bullets pierced the interior wall and went into living space," Miller said. "In this case here it appears to be very intentional to where some unknown suspect or suspects deliberately fired into the home.”

Miller called on the people of Akron to do their part to put an end to shootings like these, which sometimes have a tragic outcome.

“It’s a community problem that’s going to require a community response — to that point, someone knows who that shooter is last night," Miller said. "Let’s all collectively do what we can to stop the senseless gun violence. Last night we could have seen this reflected in an entirely different way; we’re fortunate it wasn’t.”

Councilwoman Mosley-Samples, who has played a large part in trying to reduce Akron gun violence over the past three years, issued the following statement in response to the incident:

Gun violence has plagued our communities for far too long and clearly no one is immune from the danger it presents- something I have learned firsthand. My family and neighbors have felt the threats of gun violence from our very homes twice now in the past six months. But this is nothing out of the ordinary for families throughout our city. This is happening not only in our backyard, but across the state and throughout the country. Unfortunately, neighborhoods like mine, like yours, are being made to feel unsafe with neighbors fearful in our own homes, on our porches and even as we sleep.



We are hopeful that in this case the Akron Police will bring the individuals responsible to justice, sooner than later for the safety of our neighborhood and the families like mine who live here.



Gun violence must be addressed in a meaningful way. Immediately. I say this as a victim of gun violence, a mother, a local leader and as an Akronite.





The Akron Police Department said the investigation is in its early stages and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 330-375-2490.

