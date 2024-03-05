Akron detective who performed CPR to save toddler's life honored by Summit County

A veteran detective's quick response to a dire situation saved the life of a toddler earlier this year, and for his heroic actions, he was honored by the Summit County Council.

Det. Larry Rhodaback, who has worked for APD for 22 years, was working a secondary job at an apartment building when a 23-month-old girl went unconscious.

The incident happened on the evening of Jan. 11 at the Martin P. Lauer Apartments building on North Howard Street.

Rhodaback said he was in a computer room and heard a commotion by the office. He saw a father carrying the girl who wasn't breathing.

"I asked what's going on? He says his daughter wasn't breathing and she was unconscious," Rhodaback said.

The detective immediately jumped into action and told the father to put the toddler on a table.

After doing CPR for several minutes, the toddler started breathing again.

“We want to thank Detective Rhodaback for his quick action assisting this child and ultimately saving their life,” said Summit County Councilmember John Schmidt. “We have seen the devastating impact fentanyl has had on our community and as this event illustrates, not even children are immune to its harm.”

Watch our previous story here:

Akron detective performs CPR to save toddler; fentanyl found in child's system

RELATED: Akron detective who performed CPR to save toddler's life honored by the City of Akron