Akron detective who performed CPR to save toddler's life honored by the City of Akron

A veteran detective's quick response to a dire situation saved the life of a toddler earlier this month, and for his heroic actions, he is being honored by the City of Akron Monday night.

Det. Larry Rhodaback, who has worked for APD for 22 years, was working a secondary job at an apartment building when a 23-month-old girl went unconscious.

The incident happened on the evening of Jan. 11 at the Martin P. Lauer Apartments building on North Howard Street.

Rhodaback said he was in a computer room and heard a commotion by the office. He saw a father carrying the girl who wasn't breathing.

"I asked what's going on? He says his daughter wasn't breathing and she was unconscious," Rhodaback said.

The detective immediately jumped into action and told the father to put the toddler on a table.

After doing CPR for several minutes, the toddler started breathing again.

"Tonight, at Akron City Council, we are honoring Det. Rhodaback for his actions, which directly saved the life of the little girl," the City of Akron said in a post on Facebook.

Watch our previous story here:

Akron detective performs CPR to save toddler; fentanyl found in child's system

RELATED: Akron detective performs CPR to save toddler; fentanyl found in child's system