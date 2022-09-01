Akron elementary school assistant principal saves choking student

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron elementary school assistant principal saved a fourth-grade student who was choking on the first day of school Monday.

According to News 5's media partners at the Akron Beacon Journal, Darby Baumberger performed the Heimlich maneuver on 9-year-old Arthur during lunch at Betty Jane Community Learning Center.

Baumberger was on lunchroom duty when she noticed Arthur choking on a piece of a corn dog.

She told the Akron Beacon Journal that she was trained in the Heimlich maneuver, but in the heat of the moment, because he was still breathing, she first delivered a few whacks to Arthur's back.

When he stopped breathing, she grabbed him from behind to do the upward thrusts to send a burst of air to push the food out of his throat.

This was the first time in her 26-year career that she had to save a student from choking.

