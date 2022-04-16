Akron Fire Department seeking information about 2 vacant house fires

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Fire Department is seeking information regarding two vacant house fires that broke out overnight this week.

The first fire occurred in the 1000 block of Joy Avenue around 1:33 a.m. Thursday. Fire crews were called to the scene after receiving reports of the smell of smoke and flames seen through the front windows of a house.

Once on scene, crews found flames showing from the second floor of a two-story house. The blaze was controlled in a matter of minutes and no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The second fire occurred in the 900 block of Neptune Avenue around 6:58 a.m. Thursday. Fire crews were called to the scene for reports of smoke and flames coming from a house.

Once on scene at the second fire, crews found heavy fire coming from a two-story house.

No injuries were reported in the second fire.

Information is being sought by investigators in both incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or to call 330-375-2214. Callers can remain anonymous.

