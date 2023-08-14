Akron firefighter given service award for saving 5-year-old after car crash

An Akron firefighter has been honored for saving a 5-year-old girl's life when he sprung into action after a car crash.

Captain Brad Ager was the first to respond to a crash on July 5, when a car slammed into a tree. He found the girl motionless next to the car.

She had a pulse but was not breathing, so Ager began mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. Minutes later, the child started breathing on her own.

Ager spoke to News 5 Monday afternoon and recalled the incident.

“It was kind of weird like you don’t think, you know? You just kind of don’t think at all. You just kind of respond to it, you know? It's training and what we practice, what hopefully we perfect," he said.

For his life-saving efforts, Ager was given the EMS Distinguished Service Award.

Watch live and local news any time:

Browns Unleashed

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.