Akron firefighter saves partner after they have medical emergency driving ambulance

An Akron firefighter/paramedic is being hailed as a hero for her quick thinking and action, saving the day when her partner, who was driving their ambulance, had a medical emergency.

It happened on Oct. 13 when White and her partner were heading back to the station after completing a call.

According to the Akron Firefighters Association Local 330, Terra White, an 18-year veteran, climbed over her partner as they were having an emergency, grabbed the wheel, and stopped the ambulance from crashing. She then administered first aid to her partner until other units arrived to help.

Akron Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Clarence Tucker and Akron Fire Chief Joseph Natko later awarded White with the Distinguished Service Award, a first for the fire department.

Akron Firefighters Association Local 330 From left to right: Akron Fire Chief Joseph Natko, Akron Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Clarence Tucker and Akron Firefighter Terra White.

"We are happy to report that Terra’s partner is home resting with their family and doing well. Thanks to the quick actions by Fire/medic White, both members are shaken but doing well," Local 330 said in a Facebook post. "We are both proud and thankful that Terra reacted so quickly this past weekend."