Akron high school football player drowns during team outing

AKRON, Ohio — A soon-to-be Ellet High School football player drowned during a team outing last week, according to News 5's media partners at the Akron Beacon Journal.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office identified the student as Toshaye Pope, 14.

Akron Public Schools released the following statement:

“The Akron Public Schools family is saddened by the news of the passing of this young man and has begun an inquiry into just what happened. We are offering grief counseling and ask for prayers for the family.”

The district said it will be investigating what happened to Pope.