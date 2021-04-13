Akron home with 3 children inside shot up by man with AK-47, police say

AKRON, Ohio — A 27-year-old man was arrested in Akron Monday afternoon for allegedly using an AK-47 to shoot at a home after a "domestic-related incident," according to Akron police.

The suspect, Tyrell Hunter, is charged with multiple counts of felonious assault, improperly discharging firearms into a habitation, having weapons under disability and criminal damaging, police said.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Howe Street at around 3:30 p.m. Police said that when officers arrived, they found the house had been hit by bullets several times. Inside the home were several people, including three children. No injuries were reported.

Hunter was arrested a short time later when officers spotted him walking to a vehicle on Corson Street. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

