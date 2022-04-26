Akron homeowner foils break-in, holds burglar at gunpoint until police arrive

AKRON, Ohio — On Monday night, Akron police responded to a home in the city's Goodyear Heights neighborhood for a burglary, but when officers arrived they found the individual had already been detained.

It happened just before 9 p.m. in the 1600 block of Hampton Road.

According to the department, when the officers arrived, they found the homeowner holding the 29-year-old burglar on the floor at gunpoint.

The homeowner told police that when he heard someone kicking his back door in, he went to see what was happening and found the burglar inside.

Police didn't provide any details regarding what happened next, but the homeowner was able to subdue the intruder and hold them until officers arrived.

According to authorities, there was damage on the back door that was "consistent with the account of events."

Police said the intruder was taken into custody without incident and charged with burglary.

The matter remains under investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.