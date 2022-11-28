Akron house riddled with bullets; 3 people inside unharmed

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 6 p.m. on Nov. 25 in the 400 block of Grace Avenue.

According to police, an unknown person fired more than two dozen rounds at a home occupied by three people.

No one was injured.

Police said numerous shell casings were collected as evidence.

The incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made.

