Akron installing temporary speed tables (think: long bumps) on neighborhood streets this summer

AKRON, Ohio — The City of Akron will install 28 speed tables in residential neighborhoods early this summer in an effort to reduce speeding.

While they serve the same purpose, speed tables are different than speed bumps because they have tapered ends and long flat tops to accommodate the entire wheelbase of most passenger vehicles.

The City of Akron. The City of Akron will install speed tables on residential streets this summer.

“Speeding in residential areas is one of the most common concerns we hear from Akron residents, and with the successful testing of the speed tables in several neighborhoods, we can now implement the program throughout all of Akron’s wards,” Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said. “Reducing vehicle speed on residential streets will help increase safety for residents in those neighborhoods. I’d like to thank our residents for providing feedback before, during, and after the pilot program, and I’d also like to thank AMATS (Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study) as well, for their continued support in expanding this program.”

Speed data from the Akron Police Department helped determine which streets would get the speed tables.

In pilot testing, there was a 23% reduction in the number of speeders from 90% to 67% of traffic, the city said in a news release.

Because the pilot study has shown that more than one speed table is needed for one street, the streets and wards targeted for installations include:

Crosby Street (2)

Maple Street in Ward 1

Gorge Boulevard (2) in Ward 2

Diagonal Road (2)

Princeton Street in Ward 3

Storer Avenue (2)

Wildwood Avenue (2) in Ward 4

Inman Street (2) in Ward 5

Wedgewood Drive (2) in Ward 6

N. Firestone Boulevard (2) in Ward 7

Garman Road (2)

Castle Boulevard (4) in Ward 8

Florida Avenue (2) in Ward 9

Adelaide Boulevard (2) in Ward 10

Made of recycled rubberized material, the tables will be bolted and glued in place on street surfaces. The cost budgeted for purchase and installation of the temporary speed tables is $155,000, or about $5,000 per table

The installation will begin early this summer, and the tables will be removed in late fall. Signage will be posted to alert drivers to the speed tables.

