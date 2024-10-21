Watch Now
Akron Lyft driver allegedly drives off with passenger's 1-year-old following altercation

An Akron Lyft driver has been arrested and charged with kidnapping after allegedly driving off with a passenger's 1-year-old daughter following an altercation.

Police said they were called to Arlington Street at Triplett Boulevard on reports of a kidnapping.

When they arrived, they found a 25-year-old woman who had reported a fight with her Lyft driver over their ride, and the driver stopped the car and sped away after she got out of the vehicle with her almost 2-year-old daughter inside.

At the same time, police said they received a call from the Archwood Avenue fire station of a child being dropped off.

The 52-year-old driver was arrested and charged with kidnapping and possession of drug paraphernalia.

