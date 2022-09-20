Akron man arrested for allegedly shooting woman and kidnapping their child

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man was arrested early Tuesday morning after allegedly shooting the mother of his child and kidnapping their 4-year-old son.

Around 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Akron Police responded to shots fired call in the 1100 block of Tulip Street.

When police arrived, they found a 24-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told police that a 24-year-old man took the woman's child and fled the scene in a vehicle.

Police issued an Amber Alert for the 4-year-old child.

Hours later, the child was returned to Akron Police unharmed.

The child's mother was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Cleveland Police arrested the man on Detroit Avenue shortly after midnight.

He is currently in the Summit County Jail.