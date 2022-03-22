Akron man carjacked, forced to take out money at ATM

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police are trying to identify a suspect after a man was carjacked and forced to withdraw money from an ATM at gunpoint.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. on Wren Walk in the Park Lane Manor apartment complex.

According to police, the 30-year-old victim had just returned home from work when an armed man approached in a parking lot, demanded money and got into the passenger seat.

Lt. Michael Miller said the victim was ordered to head to a bank machine. He drove a Fifth Third ATM on Arlington Street and took out an undisclosed amount of money.

Miller said the victim was then forced out of the car near Johnson and Inman Streets. He then walked back home.

The carjacker took off in the stolen car described as a white 2006 Kia Spectra, bearing Ohio plate GBW-9188.

Akron police have not located the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.