Akron man found guilty of raping woman after being released from prison, serving time for rape

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man who spent more than a decade behind bars for raping a woman in 1999 has been found guilty of raping another woman following his release.

According to the Summit County Prosecutor's Office, the defendant, William Queen, 51, was found guilty Friday evening on two counts of rape, both first-degree felonies, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

In 1999, Queen was sentenced to prison after being convicted of rape in Medina County. He was released from prison in 2018.

In September 2019, Queen met a woman on Facebook and two went to her apartment to watch television and eat dinner. Once there, Queen assaulted and raped the woman, authorities said.

Queen will be sentenced on Sept. 7 in the Summit County Court of Common Pleas. "Prior to sentencing, Judge O’Brien will hold a hearing to determine if Queen is a sexually violent predator," the prosecutor's office said.

