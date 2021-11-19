Akron man found guilty on federal charges for distributing fentanyl that caused fatal overdose

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man who was on trial in federal court for distributing fentanyl that resulted in a woman's fatal has been found guilty.

Quentin Watson, 35, of Akron, was found guilty of distributing a fentanyl substance that led to a fatal overdose, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Authorities say that on June 24, 2020, Watson distributed fentanyl to an Akron woman who later died from an overdose.

On Oct. 24, 2020, police stopped Quentin in a vehicle which prompted a search, resulting in fentanyl, methamphetamine and a 9 mm pistol being seized from the vehicle.

Watson faces 25 years in prison up to life in prison.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

