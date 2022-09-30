Akron man indicted for allegedly raping children he babysat; investigators seeking more potential victims

AKRON, Ohio — A 25-year-old Akron man has been indicted on multiple charges for allegedly raping children he babysat after being hired by parents from a child care website, according to a news release from the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office.

Timothy Luna was indicted by a Summit County grand jury Friday for six counts of rape — a first-degree felony, three counts of gross sexual imposition — a third-degree felony, and one count of importuning — a fifth-degree felony.

The charges are from incidents involving several children in three communities in the Akron area, the release states. Investigators determined Luna was hired after posting his information on care.com, a website for families to search for people to assist in babysitting, senior care, tutoring, and pet care.

According to the indictment, Luna is accused of sexual conduct with a 6-year-old child between December 2021 and June 2022. He is accused of sexual conduct by a 9-year-old child in October of 2018. He is also accused of soliciting a 13-year-old online to engage in sexual conduct in June 2021.

Investigators are working to determine whether there are more victims. Anyone who has hired Luna as a babysitter is asked to contact their local police department or the following detectives:

Det. Eric Taylor – Parma Heights Police Department – 440.884.1234

Det. Kelly Brown – Akron Police Department – 330.375.2552

Det. Byron Cadwell – Summit County Sheriff’s Office – 330.643.2181

