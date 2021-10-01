Akron man indicted for escaping correctional facility

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man who allegedly escaped from the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center in August has been indicted.

Joe L. Fletcher III, 33, allegedly escaped from the facility on Aug. 18, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. He has been charged with one count of escape.

At the time of the alleged escape, he was awaiting trial and in custody for being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, according to the attorney's office.

Fletcher was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on Aug. 20.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.