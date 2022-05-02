Akron man sentenced to life in prison for raping 11-year-old girl

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man has been sentenced to life in prison for raping an 11-year-old girl.

Robin Stevens, 40, raped the girl when she was staying with him in 2019, according to court records.

Stevens will be eligible for parole after serving 16 years of his sentence.

He has been designated as a Tier III sex offender and will have to register with the local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life when he is released.

On April 4, 2022, a Summit County jury found him guilty of the following charges:



Rape – a Felony of the 1 st Degree.

Degree. Attempted Rape – a Felony of the 1 st Degree.

Degree. Two Counts of Gross Sexual Imposition – Felonies of the 3rd Degree.

