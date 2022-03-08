Akron man sentenced to over 20 years for assaulting Barberton flower shop employee

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man has been sentenced to 20-25.5 years in prison for attacking a Barberton flower shop employee.

In June 2021, 31-year-old Timothy Williams entered a flower shop in Barberton, where he grabbed an employee, held her at knifepoint, and assaulted her, according to court records.

According to court records, another employee walked in and startled Williams, who ran off and was later caught by police.

Williams pled guilty to the following charges:



Attempted Rape – a Felony of the second degree.

Kidnapping with Repeat Violent Offender and Sexual Motivation Specifications – a Felony of the first degree.

Aggravated Robbery with a Repeat Violent Offender Specification – a Felony of the first degree.

He was also found guilty of being a repeat violent offender and was designated as a Tier III sex offender.

If he is released from prison, he will have to register with the local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life.

“This was a horrible, brutal assault. Williams is a violent person and will spend a significant amount of time in prison for this heinous act,” said Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. “I am so very proud of the survivor of this attack. Although she continues to deal with the trauma from what happened, she is strong and I know she will overcome what she has gone through.”