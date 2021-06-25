Akron man to spend decades behind bars for murder of 18-year-old

AKRON, Ohio — A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for the shooting death of another man back in 2019.

According to the Summit County Prosecutor's Office, Jeremiah Alexander, of Akron, was given 21 years in prison for the death of 18-year-old Tion Anthony.

On May 4, 2021, a jury found Alexander guilty of murder and felonious assault.

The shooting happened on Aug. 4, 2019. Officers initially responded to the area of South Arlington Street near Rosemary Boulevard for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the back.

According to authorities, the 21-year-old told police that he was walking down the street near Rosemary Boulevard and Dahlgren Drive with Anthony when they were struck by gunfire.

Anthony was found on the ground nearby. He had been shot in the head.

Following an investigation, police arrested Alexander for the double shooting.

