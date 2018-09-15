Akron man who lived at address where human remains were found has been charged with murder

Remains identified as missing woman

Drew Scofield, Bob Jones
9:54 AM, Sep 15, 2018
11:18 AM, Sep 15, 2018
AKRON, Ohio - A man who lives where human remains were found by authorities searching for a missing woman on Friday has been charged. 

According to court documents, David A. Callaghan, 52, is charged with murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. Court records indicate Callaghan resides at the home where the remains were found. 

Authorities found the remains on the second day of searching the Akron home in the 600 block of Crouse Street. The search started on Thursday when authorities went to the home of a missing woman after a family member reported remains had been found in a fire pit. 

The remains have been identified as 53-year-old Martha Robin Freitag, who was reported missing on Sept. 5.

Callaghan was charged Friday evening according to court documents. He was already behind bars on unrelated charges. He is currently being held in the Summit County Jail.

Freitag's family members have identified Callaghan as her boyfriend.

Callaghan is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 17. 

