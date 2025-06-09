An Akron man who is three-quarters of the way to an EGOT after the 2025 award season won his second Tony last night.

Earlier this year, Paul Tazewell became the first Black man to win an Oscar for Costume Design for the blockbuster film "Wicked."

RELATED: Akron Buchtel grad Paul Tazewell makes history at the Oscars

On Sunday night, he learned he won a Tony for his costume design in the musical "Death Becomes Her." During his speech, Tazewell said he never could have predicted this.

"The Black, queer, little boy, in Akron, Ohio, had no idea that in 2025, he would have the year that he had," Tazewell said in his acceptance speech.

Tazewell previously won a Tony Award for his costume designs in Hamilton.

He won an Emmy the same year for "The Wiz Live!" on NBC.

What's an EGOT?

An EGOT is an individual who has won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony Award. Only 21 people have ever won an EGOT.