Akron mandating masks in city government buildings for employees, visitors

AKRON, Ohio — Akron is once again mandating masks in city government buildings for employees and visitors to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The rule goes into effect on Monday, Aug. 9.

Masks will be required regardless of vaccination status, "as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," the city said.

City officials noted that the rate of COVID-19 infection has nearly doubled in the past week. Summit County is now listed as having a "substantial" level of spread.

"Our public health officials and health systems have made it clear: the best way to combat COVID-19 and its variants is by getting vaccinated, masking, and social distancing," said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan. “We will continue to heed the advice of those experts when it comes to keeping our city employees and residents safe, just as we’ve been doing throughout our entire response to this pandemic. I strongly encourage anyone who has not received their vaccination yet to do so soon and help halt the spread of the Delta variant.”

While the mask policy is specifically only for city buildings, officials recommend residents follow CDC guidance and wear a mask inside all public buildings.

