Akron Municipal Court officiating Star Wars-themed weddings on May 4

AKRON, Ohio — May the Forth be with you (and your future spouse).

Are you and your significant other die-hard Star Wars fans ready to tie the knot? Well you're in luck. Now's your chance get married in a galaxy far, far away on May 4, better known to fans across the world as Star Wars Day.

Akron Municipal Court Administrative/Presiding Judge Ron Cable will officiate Star Wars-themed weddings on Wednesday, May 4 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Highland Square Theater in Akron, which is a 10,000-square-foot space that seats over 600 patrons.

Couples are encouraged to wear costumes and Star Wars attire for the themed ceremony.

Appointments are on a first-come, first-serve basis and must be scheduled and paid for before the ceremony.

Before the ceremony, couples must obtain a marriage license from the Summit County Probate Court. Couples must pay a cash-only ceremony fee at the Akron Municipal Court in the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center, located at 217 South High Street, in Downtown Cleveland.

Residents who live in the court’s jurisdiction of Akron, Fairly, Bath, Richfield, Springfield Township, Lakemore and the Summit County portion of Mogadore will pay $25 as the fee. For anyone outside the jurisdiction, the fee is $40.

Couples are encouraged to contact Akron Municipal Court Chief Service Bailiff Patricia Williams at 330-375-2592 to guarantee there is appointment space for the ceremony before obtaining a marriage license.

