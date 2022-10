AKRON, Ohio — Akron North's football season is over.

The school decided to cancel its last two games due to a lack of players, according to News 5's media partners at the Akron Beacon Journal.

North was scheduled to play Buchtel on Thursday and its season finale at Garfield on Oct. 22.

Buchtel is now looking for a week nine opponent.

Garfield had their game against North scheduled for senior night and is searching for an opponent willing to play them at their stadium.