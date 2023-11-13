Akron officer in cruiser shot at from vehicle that sped off; police searching for shooter

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron officer in a marked cruiser was shot at multiple times on Friday night, but neither the officer nor the cruiser were hit by bullets. Akron Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

At about 11:17 p.m. Friday, an officer parked on South Arlington Street and East Archwood Avenue heard a gunshot, then moments later, saw a silver Chrysler Pacifica speed past him, heading south at about 80 mph, according to a news release from Akron Police. The officer attempted to catch up to the vehicle.

The officer caught up to the suspect vehicle at Reed Avenue and Clement Street moments later, the release states. The vehicle then turned north onto Clement Street, stopped and appeared to wait for the officer to get closer. The occupant then fired multiple shots at the officer and sped off. Police believe a large caliber rifle was used.

When the officer turned on his lights and siren and began pursuing the vehicle, an occupant on the passenger side fired more shots at him, police said. Officers eventually lost sight of the vehicle on Kelly Avenue near Wyley Avenue.

Neither the officer nor his cruiser was struck by gunfire, but bullets struck a parked car and at least one residence nearby, the release states. There were no reports of injuries to anyone inside the home. The mother who lives in the house with her two children told News 5 she was asleep on the couch when three bullets hit her house. She said the bullets narrowly missed her.

Bob Jones A resident shows News 5 where two bullets entered her home Friday.

The Akron resident whose home was struck by gunfire provided this video showing shots being fired as the vehicle sped down her street:

Vehicle speeds past home in Akron while firing at officer

Investigators say they recovered a vehicle and are working to find anyone responsible. Officers remain on high alert, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Citizens may also provide anonymous information to any of the following:

The Summit County Crimestoppers, call 330-434-COPS

Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637

Download the Akron PD app and submit information by texting Tips411 or accessing the link on our website, www.AkronCops.org.